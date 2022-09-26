5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.

Now that our quick summer streak wants to wrap up we will be seeing more fall conditions across the Capital Area this week. For more details on the forecast click HERE.