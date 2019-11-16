81°
5 charged in high school football game shooting

Saturday, November 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
 PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey:
  
Five men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey that left three people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition.
  
Atlantic County prosecutors said Saturday that a man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. The four other men also face weapons charges.
  
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.
  
Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound. Authorities earlier had said only two people were wounded.

