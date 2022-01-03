49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4th person dies from gunfire at Mississippi New Year's party

3 hours 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, January 03 2022 Jan 3, 2022 January 03, 2022 11:04 AM January 03, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOX

GULFPORT, Miss. - A fourth person has died after several people pulled out weapons and fired more than 50 bullets at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi.

Nathaniel Harris, 52, died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX-TV. Three others were wounded but survived.

Dozens of people were thought to be at the party, but no arrests have been made as investigators in Gulfport piece together a chaotic scene. Witnesses and some of the injured partygoers were not talking to officers about what happened, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said.

Trending News

The others killed were identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis, Switzer said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days