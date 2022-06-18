96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
450 people out of power after semitruck ran through powerlines

MONTEGUT - Over 450 Entergy customers were out of power Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck carrying an oversized load ran through utility wires. 

According to State Police, the truck ran through power lines along LA-665 near Banta Court around 1 p.m., knocking out power to 451 customers. 

Entergy maps say the power should be restored by 5 p.m. Troopers said drivers should find a different route. 

