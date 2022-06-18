96°
Latest Weather Blog
450 people out of power after semitruck ran through powerlines
MONTEGUT - Over 450 Entergy customers were out of power Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck carrying an oversized load ran through utility wires.
According to State Police, the truck ran through power lines along LA-665 near Banta Court around 1 p.m., knocking out power to 451 customers.
Trending News
Entergy maps say the power should be restored by 5 p.m. Troopers said drivers should find a different route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
-
Talk of the town: parents outraged by handling of rape paternity dispute
-
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer