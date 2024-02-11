44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The 44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.

"We're an every mans parade, 44 years of it. We just have fun and that's what it is all about," judge Dusty Kling said.

This years theme was "Wasted Away in Flamingoville," a tribute to an iconic song by the late Jimmy Buffett.

"I think with the theme of the parade, it's made everything so much better. The theme has brought out the best in everybody and we've had an amazing time this year," judge Darlene Broussard said.

The parade is hosted by the Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana and donates all proceeds to local charities.

Pink flamingoes are a staple of the Mardi Gras parade, which started in 1981.

The Baton Rouge residents are normally invited to participate in the celebrations ahead of the parade when two dozen pink flamingoes are placed in the LSU lakes. Due to a dredging project, the tradition looked different this year.

"This parade is all about community and bringing families and people out to celebrate Spanish Town," judge Teresa Alverez said.

The Spanish Town parade is considered to be the largest Mardi Gras parade in the Capital region.

King and Queen this year were Rob Hagen and Stephanie Perry-Breeden.