$42 million grant renewal for Tulane primate research center
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A National Institutes of Health grant supporting the Tulane National Primate Research Center has been renewed.
A Monday news release from Tulane says the five-year $42 million grant enables the center to continue research seeking cures, treatments and prevention methods for infectious diseases. The work includes research on HIV-AIDS, Lyme disease, malaria, and tuberculosis.
Tulane says the center, located in Covington, employs 300 scientists, staffers and animal care workers. The center applied for the grant last September. The NIH sent out a team of 26 reviewers in March to conduct a site visit.
