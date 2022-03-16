56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

400 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Zachary business, police looking for leads

2 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 8:44 PM March 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Police are searching for a vehicle capable of hauling 400 gallons of fuel after gas went missing from a business over the weekend.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the diesel disappeared between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday from a business along Munson Drive.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 645-1921.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days