4-year-old Metairie boy struck by vehicle while walking along Airline Highway

5 years 4 months 5 days ago Monday, January 30 2017 Jan 30, 2017 January 30, 2017 3:31 PM January 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

JEFFERSON PARISH – A four-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while he and his mother were walking along Airline Highway in Metairie. 

The incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Airline Highway south near North Lester Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the child and his mother were walking south on the right shoulder of the highway. A Chevrolet Suburban driven by 64-year-old Joe Hutshell, was traveling on the highway in the right lane when the boy broke free from his mother's grasp and ran into the lane. He was then struck by the Chevrolet.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, speed and impairment are not factors of the crash. Alcohol was not found in Hutshell's system following a breath test. No charges are being filed at the time of this post, however the crash remains under investigation.

