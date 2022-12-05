69°
4-year-old boy drowned in bathtub Monday evening
ANGOLA - A 4-year-old boy died Monday evening after being rushed to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub.
According to law enforcement, the boy was found at a home in the Angola community around 8 p.m. The child died shortly after 9:30 p.m.
No more details are immediately available.
This is a developing story.
