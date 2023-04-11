4 women arrested after video of fight at LaPlace McDonald's emerges

LAPLACE - Four women were arrested after a cellphone video emerged showing a teenage McDonald's worker being pulled through a drive-thru window and punched several times.

17-year-old Kailin Holland, of Harvey, was booked on charges of second-degree battery in connection with the brawl which happened on the evening of Aug. 26. Investigators say Holland is the driver of the vehicle that pulled up to the window and the person who pulled the 16-year-old victim outside.

The incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. at a McDonald's located in the 1600 block of West Airline Hwy in LaPlace.

20-year-old Bradnika Gregoire, of Reserve, was booked on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. 18-year-old Sierra Gregoire, of LaPlace, and another 16-year-old were booked on simple battery charges.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's deputies said the cellphone video of the fight and testimony from witnesses was key to the successful investigation.