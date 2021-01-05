3rd suspect arrested in Ascension Parish murder

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish have arrested a third and final suspect in a deadly shooting that happened last month.

Jermaine Jackson, 21, was booked into jail Tuesday on charges, including second-degree murder. Jackson is the third person charged in the Dec. 15 killing of Ryheme Stevenson.

Deputies said 21-year-old Dwayne Junior was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Dec. 30 at a residence in Scott and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. Junior was brought to the Ascension Parish Jail this past Monday.



Junior was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Kamryn Dantoni, was arrested last month on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.