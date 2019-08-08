39-year-old man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

According to the arrest report, the inappropriate encounters happened in 2015 from April 20 to April 27. The man involved has been identified as 39-year-old Pascual Xocholij.

In one instance, the victim was heading to get on the bus when she ran into Xocholij. Authorities say Xocholij invited the girl to his apartment and forced himself on her.

Xocholij was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and forcible rape.