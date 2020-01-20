38th Annual Open House at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - For the 38th consecutive year, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine (LSU SVM) is encouraging the public to take a first-hand look at how the school and its veterinarians help animals through their family-friendly Open House expo.

The free event, which takes place Saturday at the LSU SVM from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature the school's latest developments in animal health care, welfare, and biomedical research.

A self-guided tour will take visitors through the Veterinary Medicine Building, where students, faculty, and staff will provide information and exhibits on veterinary medicine and biomedical science.

The event is informative and fun. Families with kids will especially enjoy a petting zoo and a teddy bear repair station where children can get their stuffed animals “sutured.”

Click here for more information on the Open House.