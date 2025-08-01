87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

32-year-old man dead after St. Helena Parish highway crash

57 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 9:59 AM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — A man died after he was thrown from his car in a crash along a St. Helena Parish highway. 

Christopher Self, 32, was driving along La. 1042 near Edward Wells Lane on Thursday around 8:20 p.m. when the single-vehicle crash happened. 

Louisiana State Police said that Self's car veered off the roadway to the right and overturned. Self, who was unrestrained at the time, was thrown from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days