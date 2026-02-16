32-year-old inmate dies at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center; four arrested for possessing contraband

ST. GABRIEL — Another inmate died at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center over the weekend, with four people also being arrested at the facility for possessing contraband on prison property.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend before later dying. The cause of his death is currently unknown. This is the latest in a long string of deaths connected to the facility.

Over the course of the weekend, four people were also arrested for bringing contraband to the prison, including Shanda Paul, 40, Latasha Antoine, 44, Meagan Brown, 27, and Brian Collins, 54.

According to arrest records, Paul was arrested after guards located a firearm in her purse during a vehicle search on Saturday. That same day, Antoine was arrested for possession of marijuana when guards discovered a "green leafy substance" along with two packs of cigars in her vehicle. Antoine also had an active warrant out for her arrest on charges in Ascension Parish.

Brown was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine on Saturday when deputies found a bag containing a burnt glass pipe and a substance that appeared to be meth on her person during a search.

Collins was arrested on Sunday after admitting to deputies that he possessed two aluminum containers containing medical marijuana.

All four were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.