Latest Weather Blog
32-year-old inmate dies at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center; four arrested for possessing contraband
ST. GABRIEL — Another inmate died at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center over the weekend, with four people also being arrested at the facility for possessing contraband on prison property.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend before later dying. The cause of his death is currently unknown. This is the latest in a long string of deaths connected to the facility.
Over the course of the weekend, four people were also arrested for bringing contraband to the prison, including Shanda Paul, 40, Latasha Antoine, 44, Meagan Brown, 27, and Brian Collins, 54.
According to arrest records, Paul was arrested after guards located a firearm in her purse during a vehicle search on Saturday. That same day, Antoine was arrested for possession of marijuana when guards discovered a "green leafy substance" along with two packs of cigars in her vehicle. Antoine also had an active warrant out for her arrest on charges in Ascension Parish.
Brown was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine on Saturday when deputies found a bag containing a burnt glass pipe and a substance that appeared to be meth on her person during a search.
Collins was arrested on Sunday after admitting to deputies that he possessed two aluminum containers containing medical marijuana.
Trending News
All four were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge coroner featured in docuseries spotlighting U.S. fentanyl crisis
-
2une In Previews: CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade to roll Sunday
-
Black History Month: Walls in capital city highlight African American history
-
Who is your hero? Zachary Mardi Gras parade brings focus to the...
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday