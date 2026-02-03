43-year-old inmate dies in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center; 18th death since September 2025

ST. GABRIEL — A 43-year-old inmate died in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on Tuesday, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections officials said.

The inmate's name is being withheld until his family is notified. The inmate's cause of death is under investigation, officials said.

WBRZ has reported on numerous problems at the facility dating to August 2024. Since Sept. 23, 2025, there have been 17 deaths at Elayn Hunt; Tuesday's death marks the 18th death at the facility.

Earlier in December 2025, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months." Three people recently died at the facility within the span of a few days, with two people dying on Jan. 25 and another person on Jan. 27.