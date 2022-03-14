62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-year-old child shot in Gardere area Sunday

14 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 7:59 PM March 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A small child was shot in the Gardere area Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff's deputies. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the parents brought the 3-year-old into the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Parents told deputies the shooting occurred on Skysail Avenue and the child accidentally shot itself. According to deputies, the 3-year-old is in serious condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Trending News

The shooting in Gardere was the second of the afternoon involving juveniles being shot.  Earlier, one juvenile was shot while two kids were playing with a gun in Central

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days