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3-year-old boy dead after being found unconscious in pool in Prairieville

2 hours 54 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 4:22 PM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A three-year-old boy died after being found unconscious in a pool, according to deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a call around 3:50 p.m. to reports of a child being found unconscious in a pool at a home along Roy Rodgers Road in Prairieville. The sheriff's office said the home belongs to the child's babysitter. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to find the family attempting CPR on the child.

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The child was later flown to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

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