3 people displaced after house fire Saturday night, ruled an arson

4 hours 2 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, June 12 2022 Jun 12, 2022 June 12, 2022 3:21 PM June 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced Saturday night after their house was set on fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters went to the 1100 block of West Garfield Street around 8 p.m. and found the residents standing on the front porch, watching the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the residents. 

Fire investigators said the fire was intentionally set and are looking for the arsonists responsible. 

Anyone with information about the arson should call (225) 389-2050. 

