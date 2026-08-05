Latest Weather Blog
3 juveniles taken into custody after vehicle burglary in Berwick
BERWICK — A group of juveniles in Berwick were taken into custody by police after an alleged vehicle burglary.
According to Berwick Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle burglary in which a firearm was stolen on Tuesday. Officers said that surveillance footage quickly led them to identify multiple juveniles allegedly involved in the burglary.
A 16-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the burglary, and the stolen firearm was found at his home. Two other boys, 14 and 10, were also taken into custody.
The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of simple burglary, as well as one count each of theft, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal trespass. The 14-year-old was also charged with four counts of simple burglary, while the 10-year-old was charged with simple burglary and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Schools expand student opportunities with new programs
-
40-year-old woman dies after being struck by car along Old Hammond Highway...
-
11-year-old battling brain tumor, family having to sleep outside to save money...
-
Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the...
-
Original musical by 2 Baton Rouge Women explores Orphan Annie's adulthood, takes...
Sports Video
-
Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
-
LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp