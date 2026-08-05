BRPD arrests suspect accused of attacking woman, firing shots at her, her children at gas station

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly attacked another woman and fired a gun at her and her three children at a Greenwell Springs Road gas station.

According to a BRPD arrest document, the mother was livestreaming on Facebook at Race Trac during the evening of June 23. Another woman, 34-year-old Tyjaree Gillard, saw the livestream and allegedly drove to the gas station at the corner of Greenwell Springs and Oak Villa Boulevard.

Gillard intended to fight the woman who was livestreaming, an affidavit added.

Gillard allegedly began attacking the woman, who, after she broke free, grabbed a tire iron from her car to defend herself from Gillard's attacks.

The woman retreated to her three children. It was at this time that Gillard, the affidavit added, fired several shots at the woman and her children.

"No one was injured by gunfire, but the victim's vehicle had been struck, as well as the Race Trac's roof above the gas pumps," the affidavit continued, noting that Gillard drove away after this.

On Tuesday, Gillard was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal property damage.