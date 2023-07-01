92°
3 dead in Alabama shooting; manhunt for shooter underway
GARDENDALE - Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, and police are looking for a suspect.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says police notified his office about the deaths, which occurred Wednesday morning in the suburb of Gardendale.
Yates says investigators are still at the scene, and no identities are available.
Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect in a Facebook post and told residents to stay inside while they looked for a man described as an active shooter.
Authorities from multiple agencies and a helicopter were involved in the search for a man police identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Pensacola, Florida.
