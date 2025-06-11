73°
2une In Previews: Zachary hosting its first Restaurant Week

WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

ZACHARY - We hope you’re hungry, because over 15 restaurants are participating in Zachary’s first Restaurant Week!

From June 8 to 14, you can try all of the best foods that restaurants in Zachary have to offer.

Each participating restaurant will have a three-course set menu for one price.

Participating restaurant and menus can be found here.

