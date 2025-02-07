2une In Previews: Super Bowl celebrations at the capital city's casinos

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl LIX is back in New Orleans for the first time the city has hosted the event since 2013.

But the game’s economic impact extends beyond the Crescent City, bringing increased traffic and activity to the Baton Rouge area, especially from sports betters looking to get in on the action.

According to the American Gaming Association, Americans are expected to wager a record-breaking $1.39 billion on Super Bowl gambling this year.

WBRZ spoke with L’auberge Casino in Baton Rouge, where excitement is already building ahead of the big game.



"You can start wagering now you don't have to wait until the game time. There are over a thousand different wagers associated with the big game," Jerry Abner with L'auberge said.

When gambling, always make sure you use an established and approved betting service, don't fall for tempting ads and read fine print to avoid scams.