2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup

BATON ROUGE - Nexus Louisiana, a business technology complex, is hosting a competition for innovative inventors.

The Nexus Technology Cup, running from June 17 to 19, aims to showcase software and hardware projects from tech enthusiasts, independent inventors, startup founders and even college and high school students.

The winners of the competition will receive thousands in prize money that can go toward further developing their inventions.

Nexus President Tony Zanders spoke on 2une In about the competition and how you can apply to compete.

"You've had local pitch competitions that really are focused on showcasing ideas, but this is a way to demonstrate the technologies that are actually been built across our state," Zanders said.

Read more about the contest here. Applications are open through April 30.