2une In Previews: Newsies in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Extra, extra! Newsies: The Broadway Musical is coming to Baton Rouge.
The production will run at the LSU Shaver Theater from August 1 to 4.
Watch the interview with 2une In above for more information!
