86°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Juneteenth, Father's Day celebration in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - This Sunday, stop by the Carl F. Grant Civic Center for the inaugural Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration in Iberville Parish.
There will be live performances all afternoon and into the evening starting at 4 p.m..
Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Trending News
For more information and a preview of what to expect, watch the video above!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broome weighs in following WBRZ reports of arrest of man on West...
-
East Baton Rouge community invited to tour parish prison
-
Body of child who never resurfaced from neighborhood pond recovered early Tuesday...
-
Franklin police say man taken into custody following attack with a chain...
-
New law will implement stricter penalties on ankle monitoring companies