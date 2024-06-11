86°
2une In Previews: Juneteenth, Father's Day celebration in Iberville Parish

1 hour 37 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - This Sunday, stop by the Carl F. Grant Civic Center for the inaugural Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration in Iberville Parish. 

There will be live performances all afternoon and into the evening starting at 4 p.m.. 

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com. 

For more information and a preview of what to expect, watch the video above!

