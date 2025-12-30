2une In Previews: John Foster excited as he prepares to represent Louisiana in Rose Parade

PASADENA — Addis native and "American Idol" runner-up John Foster will be performing during Louisiana's fifth consecutive appearence in the Tournament of Roses New Year's parade.

The 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, rolls on Jan. 1.

This year's theme is "The Magic of Teamwork," with Louisiana's float featuring a giant pelican chef stirring a flavorful gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, crawfish, onions, peppers and other Gulf Coast ingredients. The float will be led by a shrimp boat hauling in fresh Gulf seafood, the state tourism office said.

Foster and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser dialed in to 2une In from California on Tuesday as the final preparations were made to prepare this year's float to roll in the parade.

"It's one of the biggest honors I've had up to this point in my musical journey," Foster told 2une In.