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Zachary High basketball hosting fundraiser, celebration with LSU tight end, ZHS alum Trey'Dez Green
ZACHARY — This week, Zachary High School's basketball program is hosting a fundraiser event featuring LSU tight end and ZHS alumnus Trey'Dez Green.
Thursday's fundraiser is raising money for the boys' and girls' programs, as well as celebrating the boys' team's recent 5A state championship win.
The festivities start at 4:30 p.m. with a parade, Grand Marshaled by Green, which starts at Subway. There will then be a state title tailgate with on-site food trucks at 5 p.m. before the championship celebration at Zachary High's main gym.
Students and teachers will also face off in an exhibition game, as well as students playing against Zachary Fire and Police.
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