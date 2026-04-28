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One killed in Holden bicycle crash, deputies asking for help identifying person who died
HOLDEN - One person was killed in a bike crash on the service road along Interstate 12 in Holden on Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened along James Chapel Road North near Gordon Lane around 4 a.m.
LPSO said the man who died did not have an ID or a phone on him, and they have provided the following description to try and identify him:
White male, approximately 40 to mid 40s with dark hair and a blackish-white goatee. Deputies said he had Old English letters tattooed on his right shoulder. He rode a pastel yellow Peria bike, similar to the photo below.
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Any information about the man can be reported to the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241.
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