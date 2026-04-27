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Patient flown to hospital in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Livingston Parish

4 hours 6 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 2:16 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash involving a dump truck on La. 447 and Genre Drive. 

According to the sheriff's office, first responders are currently on the scene.  A patient was flown by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition. 

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All lanes are currently shut down. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes. 

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