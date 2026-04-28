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'Jody's Law' passes both chambers unanimously as hit-and-run bail, sentencing bill heads to governor
BATON ROUGE — A bill that aims to create stricter laws for those accused of hit-and-runs has passed both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature and now heads to Gov. Jeff Landry's desk to be signed into law.
HB 806, also known as "Jody's Law" after Jody Mann, who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in March 2025, aims to create a system for disseminating vehicle information after a hit-and-run and would also require a hearing before bail is set for a hit-and-run suspect.
The bill, authored by Rep. Vanessa Caston LaFleur, passed the Senate unanimously on Monday after a unanimous passage in the House of Representatives.
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Jody's Law was introduced following the arrest of Brandon Chenevert in connection with Mann's death. Mann's mother, Holly Crow, worked with LaFleur on the bill.
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