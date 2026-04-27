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Several community leaders recognized by Gov. Jeff Landry for World Wish Month

1 hour 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 10:11 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry recognized several community leaders during a special meeting at the Old Governor's Mansion on Monday in honor of World Wish Month.

World Wish Month highlights the Make-A-Wish Foundation's dedication to changing the lives of families across the state.

The organization works to make the dreams of children with illnesses come true.

The ceremony also honored partner Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, for her support in their initiatives.

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