Mom fears losing custody of child despite favorable ruling

BATON ROUGE - It's a custody battle that's heating up in Baton Rouge Family Court. One woman tells 2 On Your Side she's being dragged through a mess even though a different court has already made a decision in her favor. Now, a mom fears she'll lose her three-year-old boy over a matter she never imagined she'd be at the center of.

Last year, Krystle Lowe received a judgment from a 20th JDC judge in East Feliciana Parish. Days after that judgment was signed, the custody case was refiled by the defendant in another court.

"They're still trying to say I'm not his mother; that I'm a non-parent," said Krystle Lowe.

In 2021, Lowe got pregnant with a donated embryo. She gave birth to a son in July 2022. Lowe says the birth was complicated and she lost a lot of blood.

At the hospital, Lowe's boyfriend at the time, Jeremy Baker, signed an acknowledgement of paternity affidavit. The document is used to add the biological father to a child's birth certificate if the mother is not married. The form is to be signed by both parents, with two witnesses in the presence of a licensed notary. Lowe said she wasn't in the right state of mind when this happened.

"Apparently, the next day he had an acknowledgement of paternity paperwork drafted up at the hospital, and it was signed, unbeknownst to me," said Lowe.

The child is not biologically connected to either of them. Lowe and her boyfriend broke up soon after the birth. She accepted a job out of state and planned to move. That's when Baker filed paperwork for custody.

"I was signing my lease the next day, and I got served paperwork," said Lowe.

For the next year, Lowe fought for her son, who was recognized as such by an East Feliciana Parish judge.

"I am his mom, I birthed him, I grew him in my stomach," she said.

Last October, they received a judgment saying that Baker had no right of action for custody of the child, making the affidavit signed at the hospital invalid. Lowe has sole custody of the child by default.

Thirteen days after that judgment, Baker filed for ex parte custody in a new court and got it. Family lawyer Elizabeth Fox is representing Lowe.

"Basically, Mr. Baker is saying he has this judgement that allows him to visit with the minor child, and apparently Ms. Lowe is not following it," said Fox.

Lowe does not live in East Baton Rouge Parish and has not been served in the new case. Still, in December 2025, there was a hearing for sole custody as a non-parent. Baker was the only one in attendance. Lowe is now facing arrest for being in contempt of court. Judge Charlene Day has been suspended previously for abusing her power to hold people in contempt.

"This man has no jurisdiction over my child, this judge has no jurisdiction over me," said Lowe.

Lowe has moved on and moved her family, but her nightmare is resurfacing. She is so fearful of losing her child that she won't share her location with anyone.

There's a hearing about this case on Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated.