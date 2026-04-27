Slidell couple charged in Baton Rouge with lying to receive Medicaid benefits

BATON ROUGE — A Slidell couple is accused of defrauding Louisiana's Medicaid program of nearly $135,000, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Agents received a tip from the state Department of Health involving Phuc Pham and Tran Pham, who were receiving benefits at their home in Slidell. Investigators say that between March 2022 and August 2025, they lied about their marital status and household income.

Charges were filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, where the state government is located.

Phuc Pham, 36, faces two counts of government benefits fraud and one count of filing false public records. Tran Pham, 34, faces three counts of government benefits fraud and one count of filing false public records.