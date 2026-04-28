87°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire, first responder crews extinguish overnight fire at Shell Norco refinery
NORCO — Fire and first responder crews responded to an overnight fire at the Shell Norco refinery, with crews still working Tuesday morning to extinguish the flames.
The fire was first reported on Monday evening at one of the refinery’s process units.
By 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Shell said parish emergency response teams and mutual aid partners were still battling the fire, but noted that all personnel were safe and fully accounted for. The company added that there is no shelter-in-place advisory in place for the surrounding community, and that no injuries have been reported.
Shell said air monitoring did not detect elevated levels.
By 9 a.m., the fire was extinguished.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire, first responder crews respond to overnight fire at Shell Norco refinery
-
Central's first City Hall in its history is now open to the...
-
Several community leaders recognized by Gov. Jeff Landry for World Wish Month
-
Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal...
-
Slidell couple charged in Baton Rouge with lying to receive Medicaid benefits
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama