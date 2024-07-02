2une In Previews: Hurricane Preparedness Research Fair

BATON ROUGE - Be prepared for severe weather - it only takes one storm.

Next Thursday, Councilman Darryl Hurst and Congressman Troy Carter will host a hurricane preparedness fair to help you be prepared for what is shaping up to be an active storm season.

Come prepared to ask questions and engage with officials from FEMA, the National Weather Service, BRPD, and more.

The event will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center next Thursday, July 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..