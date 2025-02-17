2une In Previews: EMT classes with Acadian Ambulance

BATON ROUGE - Are you looking for a new calling? Looking to help out those who need it most? You may be a good fit for the next round of EMT training courses being held with Acadian Ambulance.

The courses are being held starting on Mar. 17 with orientation being held on Mar. 4 and 5. The class is 12 weeks long and will end in late May.

For more information on how to sign up, you can follow the link here.

2une In spoke with Acadian recruiter Brian Cowart Monday morning about what to expect from the classes and how they can help you land a job with the ambulance service.