2une In Previews: Christian Community Theater's 'Singin' in the Rain'

BATON ROUGE — Christian Community Theater in Baton Rouge is getting ready to "Make 'Em Laugh" with its newest production.

CCT's newest production, "Singin' in the Rain," is a stage adaptation of the 1952 classic film starring Gene Kelly, which tells the story of the transition from silent films to talkies in the late 1920s. It's been called the greatest movie musical of all time, and among the best films ever made.

"Filled with every memorable moment from the film and a downpour of unforgettable songs, Singin' in the Rain is sure to be a hit on the CCT stage!" CCT said about the show.

In a visit to 2une In, two of the cast members said the production, starring more than 30 local actors, is for fans of the classic and newcomers who may have only heard the movie's titular song in passing.

"The reason I think this will be interesting for audiences to come see is that people who are familiar with the movie are also going to get some new songs that aren't in the original movie that are exclusive to the musical," Ally Holloway, who plays Lina Lamont, said.

One of these songs is a new number for Holloway's character, she added.

CCT's production of "Singin' in the Rain" opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday at the LSU Shaver Theater on the university's campus. Tickets and more information can be found here.