2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates holidays with variety of musical performances

December 01, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with a December full of performances.

The symphony will be performing three Holiday Brass shows on Dec. 4 at St. Joseph Cathedral, Dec. 5 at The Mallory in St. Francisville and Dec. 7 at Houma's House and Gardens. 

Later in the month at St. Joseph, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will be featured in a performance of Handel's famed oratorio "Messiah" on Dec. 11. Buy tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show here. 

On Dec. 13 at the River Center Theatre, the orchestra will put on a medley of holiday favorites with "Home for the Holidays" at 2 p.m. Get tickets here.

