2MAD: Glen Oaks High School Security Dads to make and give away 1,000 meals
BATON ROUGE - Glen Oaks High School fathers and community members will wake up at 4 a.m. on Saturday to start preparing their large-scale food giveaway.
The Glen Oaks High School Security Dads are hosting the event, making and giving away 1,000 free meals to help families and children in the area.
Meals will include grilled chicken, salad, peas and cake, among other items. The food will be distributed Saturday at noon at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive. The event is a drive-through, with participants advised not to leave their cars.
"We try to be an example to these kids," Security Dad Elmore Lewis said.
