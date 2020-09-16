23-year-old Bogalusa man dies in Tuesday morning crash

VARNADO – Louisiana State Police issued a press release Tuesday, reporting the death of a 23-year-old Bogalusa man in a crash that occurred that morning.

According to Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L, Chad Hibley was killed in a wreck on LA 21 south of LA 1071 in Washington Parish.

Police say an initial investigation indicated Hibley was headed southbound on LA 21 in a 2013 Ford Explorer when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the roadway and hit a culvert before crashing into a utility pole.

Authorities say Hibley was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

According to State Police, the tragic crash remains under investigation and impairment is not suspected to be a factor.