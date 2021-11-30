225GIVES invites Baton Rouge to support Giving Tuesday 2021

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on November 30 and people around the world are using the day to support fellow neighbors in need.

Giving Tuesday, often described as a global generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Since this first annual day of giving in 2012, nonprofits in the United States have raised more than $1.9 billion. In 2019, nonprofits in the US raised more than $500 million dollars online alone.

Locally, one group is uniting a host of Louisiana-based nonprofits to make the best of Giving Tuesday.

The group, 225GIVES has partnered with Capital Area United Way (CAUW) to set up a 24-hour online giving day on Giving Tuesday.

Several local nonprofits that fall under 225GIVES umbrella are listed below.

Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL)

SCASL is participating in 225GIVES, a one-day online giving extravaganza for the Capital Region, Nov. 30, 2021.

The organization hopes to support 225GIVES' initiative to unite numerous local nonprofits and collectively raise over $2.25 Million.

Click here to donate to the cause and SCASL asks that supporters tag @BRSickleCell and #225GIVES when posting online about Giving Tuesday. They hope this will encourage others to donate.

Down Syndrome Awareness Group (DSAG) - Baton Rouge

DSAG provides parent support and public awareness to improve the quality of life for those with Down syndrome in the Capital Area.

Click here to donate.

Louisiana CASA Association

CASA aims to build, support and advocate for a statewide network of court-appointed volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children.

Click here to donate.

The BRidge Agency, INC

The BRidge Agency works to support low-income and moderate-income families by eradicating crime from neighborhoods. Click here to donate.

Click here for additional nonprofit organizations that could use monetary support.