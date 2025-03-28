Latest Weather Blog
225Fest relocated from State Fairgrounds to BRCC
BATON ROUGE — This weekend's third annual 225Fest has been relocated from the State Fairgrounds to Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus.
225Fest issued a statement, saying the move was due to "inability to meet the expectations set by the new City of St. George for events on previously reserved BREC properties."
St. George Interim Mayor Dustin Yates said 225Fest did not provide a public safety plan, a requirement for all permitted events. Yates noted that organizers were made aware of the condition when they applied for the event.
Organizers said that while the location has changed, the date and time of the festival remain the same. The festivities will occur on Sunday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
225Fest said they are cutting Saturday from the celebration "to ensure adequate law enforcement presence."
For more information on the 225Fest click here.
