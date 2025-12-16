Southern's 'Human Jukebox' given key to the city after winning ESPN's Band of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's marching band, the Human Jukebox, received a key to the city from Mayor-President Sid Edwards after the band won ESPN's Band of the Year competition.

Two Division I schools, Southern's Human Jukebox and Florida A&M's Marching 100 were selected to compete; there were also two Division II bands, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine and Fayetteville State University's Marching Bronco Xpress. The competition was hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Human Jukebox won the competition on Friday.

“The Human Jukebox represents excellence not only in music, but also in pride and tradition,” Edwards said. “This band has carried the name of Baton Rouge and Southern University onto the national stage with honor. Presenting the Key to the City is our way of recognizing the legacy of the Human Jukebox.”