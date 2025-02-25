2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest

BATON ROUGE - On Feb. 25, 2/25, communities can come together to celebrate everything the capital region has to offer.

This morning, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with a representative from the baton Rouge Area Chamber about how local residents and businesses can celebrate 225Fest.

For more information on the festival, click here.