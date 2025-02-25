49°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest
BATON ROUGE - On Feb. 25, 2/25, communities can come together to celebrate everything the capital region has to offer.
This morning, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with a representative from the baton Rouge Area Chamber about how local residents and businesses can celebrate 225Fest.
For more information on the festival, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest
-
Police respond to crash involving BRPD unit early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225 Day
-
St. George mayoral candidate back in the race after dropping out over...
-
Baton Rouge woman claims dealer sold her illegal car, left her stranded...