21-year-old dies from injuries after shooting on Kansas Street Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old died from his injuries after a shooting on Kansas Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said James Caples, 21, died after being taken to the hospital following the shooting, which happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He later died from his injuries, police confirmed.
The motive and suspect or suspects are unknown at this time, police said.
