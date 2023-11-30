2025 4-star linebacker out of University High commits to LSU

Image credit to Keylan Moses

BATON ROUGE - After saying he'd "shock the world," 2025 four-star linebacker Keylan Moses, out of University High, committed to LSU.

Moses, the 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker, projects as one of the top Louisiana prospects in next year's recruiting class. 247sports and On3 Recruiting rank him as a four-star prospect.

Moses chose LSU over Florida, Oregon and Texas. His brother, Dylan, also played for University High as well as Alabama.