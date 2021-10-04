73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2021 Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to researchers who analyzed touch and temperature

3 hours 16 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, October 04 2021 Oct 4, 2021 October 04, 2021 5:43 AM October 04, 2021 in News
Source: BBC News
By: WBRZ Staff

The 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine has been awarded to researchers who analyzed how our bodies sense temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian are the two US-based scientists who were announced as recipients of the prestigious award Monday. 

Julius is a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and Patapoutian is a professor at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.

"Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival and underpins our interaction with the world around us," the Nobel Assembly said in a statement announcing the prize.

"David Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs." 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days