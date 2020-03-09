67°
2020's first positive sample of West Nile Virus in Louisiana discovered in EBR Parish
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control (EBRMARC) has announced the area's first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of 2020.
Randy Veath of EBRMARC says the sample was collected on March 2 near Hollywood/Foster Drive.
"This is the first positive mosquito sample in the state," Veath says. "Just want to remind residents to be aware and always take precautions to avoid mosquito bites."
